Global Survey Finds Strong Support for Smoke-Free Alternatives

A new international survey commissioned by Philip Morris International and conducted by Povaddo shows overwhelming global support for smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, alongside growing public concern that tobacco policies are being shaped more by ideology than science.

The survey of 9,040 adults across nine countries found:

78% agree adult smokers should have access to smoke-free alternatives.

76% worry that public health decisions are influenced by ideology rather than evidence.

87% say governments should prioritize science in making public health policies.

In countries where smoke-free products are restricted, such as Argentina, Brazil, and India, concern about bans was even higher (up to 94%).

80% believe public health organizations should share all available evidence on smoke-free alternatives.

77% of respondents outside Sweden think their country should emulate Sweden’s approach to smoke-free products.

“Countries embracing smoke-free products have seen declines in cigarette sales and smoking rates,” Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak said. “There is strong demand globally for fact-based policies that keep pace with innovation and deliver better outcomes for society.”

The survey was conducted between September 11–17, in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., among adults aged 21 and older.