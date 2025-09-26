NYT Claims Industry Influence Weakened WHO Declaration

The New York Times published an article yesterday (September 24) highlighting how the World Health Organization’s final declaration on chronic diseases has been weakened compared to earlier drafts, and attributes those changes to corporate lobbying from tobacco, alcohol, and beverage companies.

“Gone was the language calling for graphic health warnings on cigarette packs,” the article says. “Gone, too, were the recommendations for so-called health taxes to discourage smoking and the consumption of alcohol and sugar-sweetened drinks. The final document contains no mention of sugary beverages, a key culprit in the rising rates of childhood obesity that affects 35 million children under 5 years old.”

Catherine Egbe, a senior scientist at the South African Medical Research Council, attributes the removal of plain packaging and graphic health warnings is due partly to industry opposition.

When the language is strong and watertight, it helps countries do better,” she said. “But when the language is weak, it sends the message that ‘you can do what you want’ and leaves vulnerable populations at the mercy of industry.”