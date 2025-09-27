Arizona Raises Tobacco Age to 21

A new law taking effect today raises Arizona’s minimum age to buy or possess tobacco products from 18 to 21, aligning the state with federal law passed in 2019. Lawmakers approved SB 1247 in June after federal officials warned Arizona risked losing funding if it failed to comply. Until now, Arizona was one of just seven states that had not updated its laws, leaving some retailers still selling to 18-year-olds.

The law covers cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, vaping products, and hookah. Retailers who sell to under-21 customers face a Class 3 misdemeanor, while possession or distribution by those under 21 is a petty offense. A military exemption was included, but public health experts say base commanders are unlikely to honor it.