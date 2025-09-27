EU Tobacco Tax Plan Faces Fierce Pushback

The European Commission’s plan to overhaul tobacco taxation has sparked sharp opposition from member states, farmers, and industry groups, who warn it could devastate rural economies, fuel illicit trade, and hand China greater leverage over Europe’s tobacco supply chain. The July 2025 proposals — the first major update to EU tobacco tax rules since 2010 — would harmonize excise duties on heated tobacco, e-liquids, and nicotine pouches, while also bringing raw tobacco under customs tracking. A new “TEDOR” mechanism would redirect 15% of national tobacco excise revenue to the EU budget, raising an estimated €11 billion annually.

France and the Netherlands have seen illicit trade soar, with untaxed products making up nearly 40% of consumption in France. Sweden, Portugal, and southern European producers are leading resistance, citing threats to tens of thousands of farming jobs.

The Commission insists the reforms are vital to protect public health and modernize the single market, but unanimity in the Council will be required to push the package through by 2028.