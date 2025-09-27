Russia to Require Licenses for Tobacco and Vape Sales From 2026

The Russian government approved a bill that will require licenses for the sale of all cigarettes and vaping products beginning March 1, 2026, in a bid to tighten market oversight and curb youth consumption. The bill now moves to the State Duma for debate and adoption.

The law, modeled on alcohol industry rules, will mandate licenses for wholesale, retail, and delivery sales, with penalties including license revocation for violations such as selling to minors. Authorities are also weighing tougher measures, including mandatory registration in the national “Chestny Znak” digital tracking system and criminal liability for large-scale illegal trade.