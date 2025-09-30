FDA’s Makary Wants Retailers to Crack Down on Illegal Nicotine Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary issued a statement today (September 30) announcing that the organization is launching a nationwide initiative to boost compliance among retailers that sell vaping products, part of a broader effort to address the rise of youth vaping. The campaign is scheduled to reach more than 300,000 stores, including vape shops, gas stations, and convenience stores.

According to the FDA, as much as 54% of vaping products sold in the United States are illegal, many flavored with fruit or candy, or packaged with gimmicks like built-in video games and Bluetooth speakers. None of these products are authorized for sale, and regulators warn they often contain toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, lead, and acrolein.

To help retailers comply, the FDA is mailing educational packets that include a list of the 39 e-cigarettes and 20 nicotine pouches legally allowed on the market, along with QR codes linking to real-time updates online. Retailers will also receive information about the new Searchable Tobacco Product Database, covering more than 17,000 authorized products across all categories, plus a calendar of compliance reminders such as enforcing the minimum age of 21 and checking photo IDs.

“We know that most businesses want to follow the law,” Makary said in the statement. “The purpose of this initiative is to help retailers better understand relevant laws and regulations, removing any excuses for noncompliance. We are particularly interested in increasing compliance around the distribution and sale of illegal vaping products, which are often marketed to, and widely consumed by, American teens.”

Mailings will begin this fall, and additional free resources are available through the FDA’s Tobacco Education Resource Library.

“Retailers are on the front line of protecting youth and young adults from the dangers of nicotine addiction, and we urge them to take this responsibility seriously by swiftly pulling illegal e-cigarettes from their store shelves,” said Kathy Crosby, CEO of Truth Initiative, who points out that illicit products are cheap and easier to get than ever. “Voluntary compliance is important, but it’s imperative that the FDA do more to hold those retailers, distributors and manufacturers who continue to break the law accountable.”

Read the entire FDA statement here.