Health Minister: Tobacco Black Market ‘Thriving’ Across Australia

Australia’s illicit tobacco trade has spiraled out of control, Health Minister Mark Butler warned, describing it as the country’s biggest threat to public health. He said organized crime has seized control of the multi-billion-dollar market, with violence, arson, and gang turf wars now common, and that the illegal trade also bankrolls other criminal activity, including drug and sex trafficking.

The surge comes amid a decade of steep cigarette tax increases, which pushed the duty on a pack from A$10.62 in 2015 to A$28 ($7.01 to $18.48) today. While intended to reduce smoking, the policy has backfired according to officials: federal excise revenue has fallen, and the Australian Medical Association warns that smoking rates may be creeping up again. Experts say the black market now dwarfs legitimate sales, leaving policymakers struggling to strike a balance between public health and crime prevention.

Butler said enforcement, rather than tax policy, is the real challenge, pointing out that criminal gangs can produce cigarettes for a fraction of the legal price, leaving Australia caught between soaring taxes and a thriving underground market. State leaders and opposition politicians are calling for urgent action. NSW Premier Chris Minns described repeated tax hikes as “feeding the illicit tobacco market,” while Shadow Health Minister Anne Ruston accused the federal government of weak leadership.

“It is his government who has sat on its hands and allowed the black market to thrive due to their inaction and weak leadership,” Ruston said. “It is a clear indictment on the health minister, and his government, that it has taken this long for them to realize the extent of the problem.”