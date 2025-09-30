Ireland to Ban Tobacco and Vape Vending Machine Sales

Beginning today (September 29), Ireland will ban the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products from self-service and vending machines under new rules contained in the Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Act 2023. Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the measure will cut off a source of easy access for minors, calling it “another significant milestone” in the government’s tobacco control policy and Tobacco Endgame strategy.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drug Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor stressed that the legislation aims squarely to protect children. “We are cutting off an avenue of easy access that has been shown to contribute to early experimentation and long-term addiction,” she said, adding that prevention is central to building a healthier Ireland. The Health Service Executive confirmed that Environmental Health Officers will conduct nationwide inspections to monitor compliance.

The measure aligns Ireland with two-thirds of Parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which recommends banning vending machine sales as a form of advertising and promotion.