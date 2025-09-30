TobaccoReporter logo

Italy Busts Largest Counterfeit Cigarette Factory

Italian customs seized over 150 tons of counterfeit cigarettes from what authorities say is the country’s largest illegal factory, located near Cassino. The 1,600-square-meter underground facility produced an estimated 2.7 billion cigarettes annually and was hidden behind a sophisticated hydraulic mechanism in a logistics warehouse.

The bunker included three production lines, a ventilation system, and living quarters for workers. Officials estimate the operation generated over €900 million ($1.1 billion) annually, with €600 million in evaded taxes uncovered so far. Several suspects have been identified, and one person has been arrested.

