Italy Busts Largest Counterfeit Cigarette Factory

Italian customs seized over 150 tons of counterfeit cigarettes from what authorities say is the country’s largest illegal factory, located near Cassino. The 1,600-square-meter underground facility produced an estimated 2.7 billion cigarettes annually and was hidden behind a sophisticated hydraulic mechanism in a logistics warehouse.

The bunker included three production lines, a ventilation system, and living quarters for workers. Officials estimate the operation generated over €900 million ($1.1 billion) annually, with €600 million in evaded taxes uncovered so far. Several suspects have been identified, and one person has been arrested.