Malaysia to Enforce Tobacco Display Ban This Week

Restaurants and retail outlets across Klang Valley, Malaysia, are racing to comply with the upcoming tobacco display ban that takes effect October 1 under the Control of Public Health (Control of Sale) Regulations 2024. Operators have been covering cigarette shelves with shutters, tinted glass, and steel panels, while some businesses have chosen to stop selling tobacco products altogether.

Industry associations say most members are on track, though challenges remain for smaller operators. “Some smaller operators may face challenges in terms of space and storage, but overall, members are aware that enforcement begins October 1, and are preparing accordingly,” said Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan, president of the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners’ Association, which represents about 3,500 operators. The Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association added that shutters supplied by tobacco companies helped speed compliance, though design preferences vary.

While operators brace for the ban, some anticipate a dip in cigarette sales and call for clearer guidelines and enforcement against illicit products. “Hopefully, the government will conduct frequent inspections to prevent the sale of illegal cigarettes as well,” Jawahar said. More than 51,000 shops nationwide will be affected by the new ruling.