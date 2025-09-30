PMI Pushes Smoke-Free, Green Agenda in Egypt

Philip Morris International (PMI) is deepening its commitment to a smoke-free future in Egypt through strategic investments, scientific research, and environmental initiatives, the company said. The company’s local unit, Philip Morris Misr, is rolling out heated tobacco devices such as IQOS and expanding operations via its licensed partnership with United Tobacco Company, while also positioning sustainability at the core of its business model.

Managing Director Ali Nevzat Karaman told Daily News Egypt that PMI has invested $14 billion in smoke-free innovation since 2008, with nearly all of its R&D now dedicated to alternatives to cigarettes. Smoke-free products—including heated tobacco, nicotine pouches, and e-vapor—account for 41% of PMI’s global revenues. In Egypt, IQOS has gained traction in Greater Cairo since its launch in 2021, with the newest model, Iluma i, introduced in June 2025.

Karaman also highlighted PMI’s sustainability programs, including recycling initiatives that repurpose waste from heated tobacco devices and tobacco sticks. He said Egypt and the Levant region are central to PMI’s global transformation, stressing that the company’s mission is not only to replace cigarettes with scientifically substantiated alternatives, but also to reduce its environmental footprint.