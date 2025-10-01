22nd Century Group Backs FDA’s Proposed Reduced Nicotine Standard

22nd Century Group, Inc. submitted public comments in support of the U.S. FDA’s proposed rule to mandate very low nicotine levels in cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products. CEO Larry Firestone said the evidence shows such a standard could save millions of lives and transform the market within two years, with the company’s VLNC technology already proven to deliver consumer-acceptable products.

22nd Century criticized Big Tobacco’s stance as contradictory, arguing that support for a reduced nicotine mandate would align with industry claims of pursuing a “smoke-free future.” The company pledged to continue backing the rule, calling it a landmark public health measure.

“The evidence is overwhelming that a reduced nicotine yield standard for combusted tobacco products has the potential to save millions of lives and trillions of dollars cumulatively in the U.S. alone,” said Firestone. “From both a public health and commercial standpoint, the only barrier left to the most transformative public health policy of a generation is the willingness to move forward with this mandate.”