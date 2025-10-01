Indonesia’s Tobacco Excise Policy is Public Health Puzzle

Indonesia’s tobacco excise system is generating record revenue but struggling to curb smoking, highlighting a policy at odds with itself, wrote Hafiz Arfyanto for The Jakarta Post. The government employs a complex nine-tier excise structure designed to balance four national goals: reduce cigarette consumption, maximize revenue, protect tobacco industry jobs, and combat the illegal cigarette trade. While well-intentioned, this multilayered approach has led to unintended consequences, undermining health objectives and limiting revenue growth, he said.

Last year, tobacco excise brought in Rp 215.3 trillion ($12.9 billion), accounting for nearly 96% of total excise revenue, yet the country still has one of the highest numbers of smokers worldwide. A major challenge is “downtrading,” where smokers switch from premium brands to cheaper cigarettes in lower excise tiers instead of quitting. This behavior keeps consumption high despite higher prices and creates wide price gaps between products, weakening the excise system’s ability to improve public health.