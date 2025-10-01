Joya de Nicaragua to Take Over U.S. Distribution from Drew Estate

Joya de Nicaragua will begin handling its own U.S. distribution starting January 1, 2026, ending its 17-year partnership with Drew Estate, the company said in a press release. Since 2008, Drew Estate’s national sales team has sold Joya’s cigars across the country.

Dr. Alejandro Martínez Cuenca, chairman of Joya de Nicaragua, said the change reflects “taking ownership of the path ahead” while maintaining strong ties with Drew Estate, according to Halfwheel. Jonathan Drew, co-founder of Drew Estate, expressed admiration for Joya and emphasized that the companies’ friendship will continue despite the transition.