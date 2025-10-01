Vape Industry Slams Malaysia’s Proposed Ban, Points to Illegal Trade

Malaysia’s vape industry has hit back at a proposed government ban, with the Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) warning it would wipe out years of investment and punish law-abiding businesses. “Why should there be a ban on vape products when those that have undergone [Ministry of Health’s] stringent approval process are already in the market?” asked MRECA president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas, noting companies have spent millions on compliance, safety testing, and labelling.

Adzwan said the real problem lies with unapproved products and criminal misuse, not licensed businesses. He urged enforcement agencies to intensify raids and penalties against illegal sellers, warning that a blanket ban would only fuel smuggling and expand the black market.

MRECA members, who have upgraded facilities and testing systems at significant cost, fear massive job cuts and financial losses if prohibition goes ahead. “The solution is not prohibition,” Adzwan said. “The solution is cooperation, enforcement, and fairness. We must not undermine a regulated industry that has demonstrated its willingness to comply with the law and contribute responsibly to the economy.”