BAT Korea Replacing Butts with Flowers

BAT Rothmans Korea expanded its flower-planting campaign to eight districts across Seoul, aiming to curb cigarette litter and promote cleaner public spaces, the company announced. Carried out in partnership with the Seoul Chapter of the Korean National Council for Conservation of Nature, the campaign involves 700 volunteers from the company, civic groups, and neighborhoods.

Since launching in 2023, the project has transformed 50 alleyways—often hotspots for discarded cigarette butts—into decorated streets lined with 3,000 trees and flowers from 17 species. Districts including Jung, Gangnam, Gangdong, and Jongno have been part of the initiative, which has drawn support from local residents who help maintain the plants.

BAT Rothmans says the initiative improves commercial areas while promoting sustainable environmental practices.