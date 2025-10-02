Cigarette Manufacturers Raise Prices in Macedonia

Cigarette prices in Macedonia increased about 10 denars ($0.19) per pack beginning September 29, however, many consumers have yet to feel the impact due to retailers selling off old stock. Producers say the higher prices will be felt in the coming days, affecting leading brands such as Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, and Rothmans.

The increase is not tied to new excise duties or state taxes, but stems from manufacturers’ pricing policies. Industry analysts link the move to rising production and logistics costs, as well as alignment with regional price trends, according to TV21.