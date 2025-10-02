Jordan Aiming to Cut One of the World’s Highest Smoking Rates

Experts in Jordan warn that the country’s reliance on tobacco revenue undermines long-term economic growth and public health, and as such, advocates are calling for policy reforms that prioritize prevention, strengthen enforcement, and protect health systems from the economic and societal costs of widespread smoking, according to Ammannet, the Community Media Network.

Jordan, with 71.2% of its male population smoking, faces a stark financial and health paradox, according to Ammannet, with tobacco tax revenues providing the government JD 1 billion ($1.4 billion) annually, yet the cost of treating tobacco-related diseases alone exceeds JD 1.4 billion ($2 billion).

The article said weak law enforcement compounds the problem, with widespread smoking reported in universities, government offices, and even health facilities. Despite 37% of smokers attempting cessation in the past year, government programs remain insufficient.