Nearly Half of Gen Z Think UK is Becoming a ‘Nanny State’

New research suggests growing public unease in the UK with what many see as government overreach into private lives. According to data released today (October 2), 41% of Brits believe the UK is turning into a “nanny state.” The survey, commissioned by online nicotine pouch retailer Northerner, comes as debates intensify over policies such as junk food advertising bans, restrictions on vaping, and the rollout of digital ID cards.

“It is a fine line between protecting and controlling the public, and it seems many people feel this line is being crossed,” said Markus Lindblad, head of legal and external affairs at Northerner. “Regulations like calorie labelling on menus or the disposable vape ban have not delivered the expected results. If the public does not see any real improvement to their lives from these additional regulations, then it is reasonable for them to question whether the UK is becoming a nanny state.”

One of the more surprising findings Northerner researchers discovered was the generational divide on the question. Typically, older people tend to be more conservative and younger people more progressive; however, in this survey, 47% of Gen Z respondents (aged 18 to 24) agreed the UK is becoming a nanny state, compared to just 32% of those aged 45 to 54. This shift, researchers say, suggests fatigue among younger voters, some of whom are increasingly open to alternatives like Reform UK, a party campaigning against lifestyle regulation.

The UK currently ranks seventh in the 2025 Nanny State Index, placing it in the “least free” category among 29 countries for policies on food, alcohol, smoking, and vaping.