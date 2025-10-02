NSW Tobacco Licensing Enforcement Kicks In

The three-month grace period for Australian retailers and wholesalers in New South Wales to apply for a license to sell tobacco and smoking products ends today (October 2). Enforcement of the Minns Labor Government’s new Tobacco Licensing Scheme begins tomorrow, meaning all businesses selling tobacco or non-tobacco smoking products must hold and display a valid license. Those trading without one risk heavy penalties, although applicants who lodged a valid application before the deadline can continue operating until their outcome is confirmed.

The new Center for Regulation and Enforcement within NSW Health will oversee compliance, working with state and federal agencies. Under recently passed reforms, penalties for unlicensed sales will increase dramatically, with fines of up to A$660,000 ($435,600) for individuals and A$880,000 ($580,800) for corporations. New offenses also target illicit tobacco trade, carrying maximum penalties of A$1.54 million ($1 million) and/or seven years’ imprisonment.