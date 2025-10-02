PMI Announces $37M Upgrade to Wilson, N.C. Facility

Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses today (October 2) announced a $37 million investment in its Wilson, North Carolina, manufacturing facility to expand operations and strengthen its production of smoke-free alternatives. The Wilson factory currently produces HEETS for IQOS 3.0, the only heated tobacco product authorized by the FDA as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) with reduced exposure claims. The new investment will add a production line for TEREA, the consumables for IQOS ILUMA, which is awaiting FDA authorization.

“Our U.S. manufacturing footprint is critical to producing innovative smoke-free alternatives for adult consumers,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. “We’re proud to increase our investment in Wilson and spur further economic growth in the area.”

Ryan Simons, President of the Wilson Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the expansion, calling it a sign that Wilson is a place where global companies “can grow and thrive.”

The Wilson facility employs more than 80 full-time staff and plays a key role in PMI U.S.’s strategy to replace cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives. The company has also announced major U.S. investments in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Aurora, Colorado, totaling more than $800 million and expected to create nearly 1,000 direct jobs.