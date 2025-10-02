Unifreight Africa Expands Fleet Ahead of 2026 Tobacco Season

Unifreight Africa, a leading transport and logistics company that specializes in agricultural products—especially tobacco—announced it is set to grow its cross-border fleet from Q4 2025 through Q1 2026 to meet anticipated demand during the upcoming tobacco season. The move follows Zimbabwe’s record-breaking 2025 tobacco crop of over 350 million kilograms, which generated $1.2 billion in revenue, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

Unifreight’s operational readiness, including its expanding 4PL division and partnerships with third-party operators, positions it to handle peak tobacco volumes while maintaining service continuity. The company also plans to leverage its capabilities for other sectors such as lithium, maize, and cross-border trade, ensuring diversified growth even if the tobacco season underperforms.