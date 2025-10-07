EU TPD Panel: Coherence or Patchwork

At the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Brussels, industry and policy experts debated whether the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) will promote coherence or wlll result in a regulatory patchwork across member states. The session featured Michiel Reerink of Alliance One International, Nathalie Darge of Tobacco Europe, and environmental risk analyst David Zaruk (“The Risk Monger”).

Reerink noted that the EU’s regulatory approach has often leaned toward prohibition, arguing that “the EU’s solution was to ban the product.” He said the first TPD brought together older directives but created optional provisions that evolved into regulatory barriers. He emphasized that consistent, science-based regulation would benefit all stakeholders.

Darge highlighted structural challenges within the European Commission’s previous consulants, citing a lack of neutrality and potential conflicts of interest. She outlined the expected timeline for the next revision, TPD3, with an initial report and proposal anticipated before 2029, followed by member state consultations and a final version possibly by 2030. Darge stressed that policymakers want a stronger voice in shaping the outcome.

Zaruk warned that the EU’s growing use of the “precautionary principle” as a risk-management tool risks stifling innovation and redefining the very scope of tobacco regulation — “the EU is defining nicotine as tobacco now,” he said. He also criticized the inconsistency of political leadership, arguing that motivated commissioners can drive major policy shifts, while others avoid engagement.

Panelists agreed that while political volatility, tax pressures, and public sentiment make tobacco an easy target for revenue generation, meaningful progress depends on coherent, evidence-based regulation that balances health goals with economic and consumer realities.

