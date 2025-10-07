Guam Introduces Bill to Regulate Vapes

A new bill has been introduced in Guam to regulate vapor products, reports The Guam Daily Post. The bill, Bill 3-38, is known as the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Excise Tax of 2025. It would establish a licensing and tax structure for vaping devices and electronic cigarette products.

The bill is “not about penalizing adults who make personal choices,” according to bill author Joe San Agustin, but it is about “protecting our young people, promoting public health, and ensuring that a profitable enterprise in Guam contributes equitably to the island’s well-being.”

The bill would create strict age restrictions and random inspections as well as penalties for retailers caught selling electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) to minors. It would also establish a clear licensing structure for wholesalers and retailers.

“While it is unclear what is ideal for the government of Guam, Bill 3-38 COR takes that first step toward addressing ENDS products as a separate group,” said Maria Lizama, director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation. “And we hope that better practices will eventually emerge.”

If the bill passes, the department plans to develop internal systems to classify and report ENDS products distinctly from other products. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy….We will simply have to comply,” said Lizama.

The department is still discussing how the tax will be classified. “It’s a complex issue,” said Lizama. “Our initial thoughts were to just do an across-the-board, whether it’s the refillable part of it, whether it’s the one-time use, whether it’s the heating element, (or)…other gadgets,” she added. “We believe that’s probably the easiest for now, and then as we continue along, we also believe a better plan to tax will emerge.”

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero suggested taxation at the wholesale level, but that was met with concerns of monopolization.

“The biggest problem is wholesalers wanting to control the product. There’s only one wholesaler on the island that actually sells vape products,” said Senator Telo Taitague.

Easy youth access prompted the call for specific retailers selling ENDS products. “We’re having a lot of issues with kids getting their hands on it and going into a gas station. (It’s) as easy as that. It’s easy to pickpocket from the counter,” Taitague said. “But when you’re in one of these stores [ENDS retailers], they’ve got cameras everywhere. You can’t even step in there unless you’re 18 years old.”

“It certainly would make things easier for our team,” Lizama said of specific ENDS retailers. “It will also perhaps provide greater control.”