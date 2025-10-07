Luersman Joins Imperial Board

Abbe Luersman will join the Imperial Brands’ board as a nonexecutive director, effective January 12, 2026, according to a press release.

Luersman, who is chief human resources officer of Walgreens Inc., has had a career as an HR leader in global listed businesses including Otis Worldwide Corporation, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Unilever, and Whirlpool Corporation. She is also a nonexecutive director and remuneration committee chair at Just Eat Takeaway NV and co-chair of the Gartner CHRO Global Leadership Board.

Thérèse Esperdy, chair of Imperial Brands, said, “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Abbe to Imperial. Abbe has a proven track record in organizational design, integration and cultural change—both as a chief people officer and a nonexecutive director. She has transferred her skills across different sectors, including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and industrial technology. Abbe brings deep and wide-ranging experience in transformation programs, an area of strategic importance for Imperial Brands. The board will benefit greatly from her insights and experience, and we look forward to working with her.”

Luersman will become a member of the Remuneration and the People, Governance and Sustainability Committees upon joining the board.