Product Stewardship in a Regulatory Regime

At the GTNF session “What Does Product Stewardship Look Like in a Global Regulatory Regime?” industry scientists and innovators emphasized the need for consistent standards, open dialogue with regulators, and a science-first approach to product safety and harm reduction.

Moderator Joe Thompson, Group Science and Regulatory Affairs Director at Imperial Brands, set the tone by framing stewardship as a consumer-first obligation. “It’s about quality, efficacy, and safety,” he said. “We have products that aren’t perfectly safe, but are demonstrably safer than their alternatives.” Thompson noted that navigating global regulatory systems is like crossing “rivers and mountains,” underscoring the complexity of compliance.

Helena Digard, Head of Analytical Operations and Science Quality at BAT, called for standardization and transparency in testing. “We need testing that tells us the real story—not just results designed to reach a certain outcome,” she said. Digard stressed the importance of knowing both the minimum and maximum levels of stewardship and finding a balance that advances harm reduction through robust data.

Chris Gemmell, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Greentank Technologies, highlighted the role of technology in improving product safety. “Without technology, we wouldn’t be in the position we are today,” he said. With an estimated 150 million adult vapers globally, Gemmell urged closer collaboration between science and product development teams to ensure that data is well-understood and acted on early in the design process. “Start earlier so you don’t have to move faster,” he advised.

Dr. Frank Henkler-Stephani of BVTE discussed widening gaps between regulators and manufacturers. “Everyone wanted to get products on the market quickly,” he said, but warned that improved technologies have not always been welcomed by tobacco control bodies within institutions like the WHO and the EU. He called for stronger cooperation to support continued product improvement.

Dr. Yu Kang, Head of the Research Institute at Hangsen International Group, emphasized engineering innovation and consumer protection. “We’re trying to invent new products that protect consumers,” he said, pointing to research on second-hand vapor and closed-system devices. Kang advocated for transparency with regulators and the public, describing stewardship as a “lifecycle” responsibility that requires ongoing collaboration.

Sarah Marking, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sanova, focused on regulatory uncertainty and unintended consequences of well-meaning policies. She cited child-resistant packaging as an example: “It sounds like a fantastic idea, but it can create barriers for adult users—like a 60-year-old mother who can’t open her product.” Marking called for circular stewardship that includes environmental responsibility and real-world monitoring of how consumers use products. “In trying to protect one risk, we’ve created a larger risk,” she said, urging regulators to act efficiently so that safer, well-stewarded products reach the market faster.

Across the session, panelists agreed that true product stewardship requires transparency, scientific rigor, and continuous improvement throughout a product’s lifecycle—from design to disposal. As Marking concluded, “If we find a problem, we will find a way to solve it. This industry is driven by science—and that’s how stewardship should be defined.”