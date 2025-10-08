Sustainability Key to Building Resilient and Responsible Supply Chain

Industry leaders at the Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Brussels agreed that sustainability, collaboration, and data-driven transparency are critical to strengthening supply chains and meeting global ESG goals. Moderated by Christopher Fleury, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Research at Ipsos, the panel “Supply Chain from a Global ESG Perspective” brought together voices from across the value chain, including Waqas Khan, CEO of Clew Pouches; Miranda Kinney, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Affairs & Impact at Pyxus; Tadas Lisauskas, President and Co-founder of Greenbutts; and Diane Raverdy-Lambert, Chief Scientist and Director of Regulatory Affairs at SWM International.

Fleury opened the discussion by noting that while there is “consensus that government, industry, and consumers themselves have an important role to play,” public trust in government remains “very low.”

For Khan, sustainability is both a business imperative and a moral one. “We’re defining sustainability not just for present customers but for the future,” he said. “Consumers care about sustainability, investors care about it—this is something you have to care about now.” Khan emphasized collaboration and purpose within the industry: “People share a vision and want to see us succeed because it helps the industry and impacts the future.”

Kinney grounded the conversation in agriculture. “Every product we have that is tobacco-derived comes from a tiny seed that was planted and cared for by a farmer,” she said. “However you define sustainability, everything is important to building a sustainable business.” She urged companies to consider both environmental and social impacts, asking: “If the crop was taken away today, would the farmer and community be able to survive?”

Lisauskas cautioned that ESG-driven regulation must come with enforcement. “Regulation without enforcement is just a suggestion,” he warned. “You can solve one problem and create another. We have to ensure regulations actually help the environment and the industry.”

Raverdy-Lambert stressed the importance of science and measurable standards. “We need evidence-based standards so decision-makers can act on hard data,” she said. “One cannot do without the other—understanding impact across the supply chain, from production to end of life, is essential.”

Together, the panelists agreed that while challenges persist, aligning sustainability goals with innovation, regulation, and shared accountability is key to building a resilient and responsible global supply chain.