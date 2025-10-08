Unified Approach Needed for Youth Access Prevention

At a recent panel of the 2025 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Brussels, titled “What Do Global Youth Usage Policies Look Like?” industry leaders and technology experts called for stronger, technology-driven frameworks to prevent underage access to age-restricted products.

Moderator Flora Okereke, the Group Head of Global Policy at BAT, opened the session by stressing that youth access prevention remains a central focus of global regulation, half-jokingly suggesting that around 80% of new policy proposals mention it in the first paragraph. She urged the industry to demonstrate its commitment through transparent, efficient, and standardized systems that are cost-effective and enforceable. “If we fail to show that we are genuinely addressing this issue, we will never make the progress we need,” she said.

Rhodri James, Chief Sales Officer at Yoti, highlighted how digital identity technologies are already reducing friction at the point of sale in European and Latin American markets. He noted that younger adults are comfortable using technology for verification, predicting that digital ID checks will soon become mainstream despite regional fragmentation.

IKE Tech President John Patterson argued that traditional regulatory approaches are outdated, calling them “analog responses to digital problems.” He proposed using blockchain and biometric tools to secure both point-of-sale and post-sale access. Patterson emphasized the need for low-cost, low-friction solutions that protect youth while maintaining access for adults, noting that the industry’s reputation hinges on removing youth access from the equation.

TruAge CEO Stephanie Sikorski echoed the importance of simplicity and privacy in age verification. She described her company’s efforts to design systems that protect both retailers and consumers while minimizing data collection. “Technology can be intimidating,” she said, “but if it’s fast, accurate, and doesn’t disrupt behavior, it becomes an enabler for responsible retailing.”

Eve Wang, Executive Director of Smoore International, emphasized that the industry is still in the early stages of aligning technology with policy. She described youth access prevention as part of a larger movement requiring balance between compliance and consumer choice, especially in developing regions.

From an e-commerce perspective, Jasmin Widholm, Head of Compliance at Haypp Group, argued that online sales can be among the safest channels when properly regulated. Drawing on insights from more than one million customers, she said most online buyers are adults purchasing in bulk, not minors. Widholm outlined three key pillars for effective oversight—governance, verification, and purchase controls—and urged greater collaboration and data sharing across the industry. “It’s not that technology is hard,” she said. “It’s about how we use it.”

The panel concluded with consensus that while no single solution fits all markets, a harmonized, tech-enabled approach—supported by transparent governance and cooperation—will be essential to ensuring both youth protection and adult access in the years ahead.