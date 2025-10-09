Ireland Increases Cigarette Prices

Cigarette prices in Ireland will increase under Budget 2026, confirmed Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

A packet of cigarettes will increase in price by 50 cents, bringing the price of the most popular category to €18.95 ($21.95), among the most costly in the EU.

The increase went into effect midnight October 8.

The duty charged on other tobacco products will also see a pro-rate increase, according to the Irish Mirror. A new tax on vape liquid announced in last year’s budget will go into effect November 1, 2025. The tax will be applied at a flat rate of 50 center per milliliter of e-liquid. This includes refillable liquid and disposable vapes.