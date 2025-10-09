Pakistan to Ban Sale of Vapes to Minors

A new bill has been submitted in Pakistan’s Senate aiming to ban the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and e-shisha to consumers under the age of 18, reports Bloom Pakistan. The bill also calls for a ban on use of these products in public places and for restrictions on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

Those caught violating the ban will face a fine of PKR50,000 ($176.82) for a first offense and PKR100,000 for a second offense. Those caught selling these products within 50 meters of educational institutions will face fines of PKR200,000, and repeat violations could face up to PKR500,000 in fines.