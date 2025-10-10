Saudi Arabia Bans Tobacco Shops Near Schools and Mosques

Saudi Arabia has enacted a ban on tobacco shops within 500 meters of schools and mosques, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The ban applies to all stores selling tobacco products and accessories, including cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes. According to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, obtaining a retail license for tobacco products requires a valid commercial registration, Civil Defense approval, and full compliance with the Municipal Licensing Procedures Law and its executive regulations.

Tobacco products and their derivatives must also comply with the standard specifications approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). Prices for these products cannot be reduced, and they cannot be given as gifts, prizes, or free samples. Import, sale, or offer of any product advertising tobacco or its derivatives is banned.

Requirements to sell tobacco in the kingdom are specific, involving spatial and architectural requirements and advertising requirements.