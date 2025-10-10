Sustainability in Nicotine Must Extend Beyond Environmental, Social Criteria

Speakers at the Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Brussels urged policymakers and industry alike to put consumers at the center of the sustainability and harm reduction agenda, warning that public health progress cannot come without empowering adult choice and truthful communication.

Moderated by Dr. Sudhanshu Patwardhan, Co-Founder of the Centre for Health Research and Education, the panel “Sustainability at the Consumer Level” featured Niccolò Balzini, Regional Corporate Affairs Director Europe at Imperial Brands; Judy Gibson, Global Harm Reduction Advocate; Axel Klein, Director at ROM Expert; and Pieter Vorster, CEO of Hexis Capital Management.

Patwardhan opened by emphasizing the need for a pro-consumer mindset across both policy and industry. “Consumers should be at the heart of the tobacco industry,” he said. “Public health policies aren’t even there yet. We need to move from simply extending life spans to improving health spans—and that has to include consumer well-being.”

Balzini echoed the call for consumer empowerment, arguing that “supporting consumers through harm reduction starts with the consumer.” He criticized restrictive regulations that “limit access to less harmful alternatives,” noting that “reducing and restricting innovation only hurts the consumer.” Balzini added, “We operate by providing consumers the choices they are asking for. If regulators want to see meaningful progress, they must see this journey through the same eyes as consumers.”

Gibson warned of what she called a “torrential monsoon of misinformation” surrounding nicotine and reduced-risk products ahead of November’s WHO FCTC conference. “The WHO is preparing an all-out assault on reduced-risk products,” she said. “People are being told vaping will kill them, when the science shows it is far less harmful than smoking.” Gibson urged better education and funding for consumer advocacy: “A consumer organization, no matter how well-intentioned, can’t work without funding. We need to reach vape shops and retailers so they can communicate the truth directly to consumers.”

Klein argued that harm reduction and consumer well-being must be understood as part of broader human-centered policy. “We must put the human being—the consumer—at the center,” he said. “All interventions must be simple, transparent, and avoid unintended consequences.” Klein called for a shift away from “crusades against certain substances” and toward “celebrating reputable producers who provide quality products.” He added, “Public trust in health experts is low. That’s an opportunity to educate and rebuild confidence through honesty.”

Vorster took a pragmatic view, defining sustainability as “the ability to continue what you’re doing—responsibly.” He argued that this requires accurate information and consumer transparency. “If nicotine use continues but kills you, that’s not sustainable,” he said. “Regulators should provide consumers with accurate information so they can make informed choices.” Vorster also urged the industry to “admit that nicotine exists because people enjoy it,” warning that denial risks future credibility.

Throughout the session, panelists agreed that sustainability in the nicotine industry must extend beyond environmental or social criteria—it must also include respect for adult choice, accurate science, and transparent regulation. As Balzini concluded, “We are all consumers at heart. The most unsustainable thing of all is denying people the right to better, safer choices.”