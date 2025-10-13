Europe Risks Becoming Another Australia, BAT Boss Says

Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s Chief Commercial Officer, warned that Europe’s planned sharp tax hikes on cigarettes and alternative nicotine products risk fueling illicit trade similar to the crisis that has been created in Australia. Similar to his remarks last week at GTNF 2025 in Brussels, Wheaton told Euractiv that high excise taxes and strict regulations have pushed 80% of Australia’s tobacco market underground, resulting in taxpayer losses of AUD 9 billion ($5.9 billion) since 2019 and flourishing organized crime responsible for extortion, fire bombings, and murder.

The warning comes as the European Commission pursues a revision of the Excise Tax Directive, proposing a 139% increase in cigarette taxes and steep rises for e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches. The EU aims to become smoke-free by 2040, targeting tobacco and nicotine consumption below 5%. While BAT acknowledges that smokeless products are not risk-free, Wheaton argued they are far less harmful than smoking and should remain accessible and affordable even as cigarette prices rise.

Wheaton urged policymakers to focus on progressively taxing cigarettes while maintaining access to safer nicotine alternatives, alongside responsible packaging, retail licensing, and nicotine ceilings, however, the Commission continues to repeatedly reject any warning that comes from cigarette-producing companies.