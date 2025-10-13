Gap Growing Between EU’s Public-Health Ambitions, Economic Concerns

The European Commission’s plan to overhaul the EU’s tobacco taxation directive has met resistance from numerous Member States, revealing deep divisions over how far and how fast the bloc should go in taxing nicotine products. The proposal, first unveiled on July 16 and discussed for the first time at the Ecofin Council in Luxembourg last week, would sharply raise minimum excise duties on cigarettes and extend taxation to new categories such as vaping and heated tobacco.

Commissioner for Climate and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra defended the reform as long overdue. “Europe ranks among the highest in the world for the number of smokers,” he said. “Moreover, there are new products deliberately designed for young people, 15-year-olds, which create a new addiction to nicotine. We cannot allow the industry to reverse the narrative, spreading lies as it has already done with traditional cigarettes.”

Under the Commission’s plan, the minimum duty on cigarettes would rise from 60% to 63% of the weighted average retail price (WAP) and from €90 to €215 per 1,000 pieces. Rolling tobacco would see its threshold climb from 50% to 62% of WAP and from €60 to €215 per kilo. The reform also introduces EU-wide minimum rates for heated tobacco and e-cigarettes, starting in 2028 at 45% of WAP or €88 per 1,000 pieces and increasing through 2032.

While most governments support the goal of improving public health, at least 12 Member States voiced objections. Italy, Bulgaria, and Romania warned that higher taxes on traditional cigarettes could fuel illicit trade. “We have to examine the interaction between increased tax thresholds and the trafficking of illegal cigarettes,” said Italy’s economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Croatia, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary described the proposed thresholds as too high. Hungary fears for its cigarillo sector, while Luxembourg rejects the Commission’s plan for automatic adjustments based on purchasing power.

Sweden and Finland objected to taxing snus, with Swedish finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson insisting that “taxes should reflect the degree of harm, not the product type.”