Korea: Male Smoking Prevalence Drops Drastically Since 2015

Cigarette smoking among young South Korean men has dropped sharply over the past decade, according to new data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). In 2024, 28.5% of men in their 30s and 22.6% of men aged 19 to 29 were cigarette smokers—declines of 19.5% and 16.1% respectively since 2015. Men in their 40s recorded the highest smoking rate at 36.9%, down from 45.8%.

The study also found that about 40% of men in their 30s used some form of tobacco in 2024, down only 4.9% from 2019. For men in their 40s, total tobacco use increased slightly despite a small decline in cigarette smoking, reflecting the growing shift toward alternative products.

Health officials attribute part of the trend to changing perceptions about harm. A September 2025 survey of students found that 32.2% believed e-cigarettes were less harmful—or not harmful at all—compared to cigarettes. While authorities welcome the decline in cigarette use, they warn that misconceptions about alternative products may slow broader tobacco harm-reduction progress.