Altria Drops Suit as Elf Bar Exits California Market

Elf Bar’s parent company, iMiracle, agreed to cease sales of flavored disposable vapes in California, effectively ending a protracted legal battle with Altria’s e-cigarette unit NJOY. Under a joint motion, iMiracle will accept a permanent injunction preventing it from selling or shipping flavored vape products into California and will also refrain from shipping to other jurisdictions if the products are likely destined for California.

The lawsuit, initially filed in late 2023, alleged that iMiracle’s flavored products competed unfairly with NJOY’s FDA-authorized devices and violated California’s flavored tobacco ban and federal regulations. Most defendants in the original suit were dropped; iMiracle remained the principal target.

Though iMiracle denies liability, it agreed that violation of the injunction would be treated as contempt of court. The settlement is conditioned on California maintaining its current flavor ban; if the law is repealed or amended substantially, the injunction may no longer apply.