BAT Appoints Matt Wright to Board

Today (October 14), BAT announced that Matthew Wright will join its board as an independent non-executive director and will serve on the company’s Remuneration and Nominations Committees, effective November 1. Wright brings decades of experience advising global organizations on senior talent recruitment, retention, and leadership development, having held senior roles at Russell Reynolds Associates, Korn/Ferry International, and other executive advisory firms.

Luc Jobin, Chair of BAT’s board, said Wright’s appointment strengthens the company’s focus on cultural transformation and international growth. “Matt brings valuable experience in this area,” Jobin said, noting his expertise across Asia, Europe, and the US and his track record in guiding organizations through periods of growth and transformation.

Wright currently serves as non-executive director of Berry Bros. & Rudd Ltd, chairs its Remuneration Committee, and is chairman of Cripps Leadership Advisors as well as chair designate and senior advisor of Movemeon. BAT said his leadership and people-focused experience are expected to support the company’s ongoing ambition to build a Smokeless World.