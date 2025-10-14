Harm Reduction ‘Should be Wake-Up Call’ for Policymakers

At the 2025 Asia Forum on Nicotine, Prof. Dr. Rohan Sequeira, Consultant Cardio Endocrinologist, warned that Asia remains the epicenter of the global tobacco epidemic, home to over half of the world’s 1 billion smokers and responsible for 4 million tobacco-related deaths each year. He said traditional control measures—taxation, warning labels, and public campaigns—have done little to reverse rising smoking rates in South and Southeast Asia. What the region needs, he argued, is not more prohibition but a science-based harm reduction approach that recognizes medical evidence.

“It’s the combustion of tobacco or the use of unprocessed tobacco which causes 7,000 toxic chemicals,” Dr. Sequeira said, emphasizing that nicotine, though addictive, is not the chief cause of tobacco-related disease. “Most of the policies for tobacco harm reduction have been based on good medical science behind it.”

Presenting data-driven projections, Dr. Sequeira called for urgent policy reform, stating that if China alone were to adopt a national harm reduction framework, up to 30 million lives could be saved over 30 years. He urged policymakers and the medical community to see harm reduction as a moral and scientific imperative. “This should be a wake-up call to policymakers,” he said. “We are fighting the good fight. We’re looking at harm reduction, and we’re looking for people to have a better quality of life.”