PM Japan Announces Two New Launches

Philip Morris Japan (PMJ) announced it will launch the IQOS ILUMA i Galaxy Blue Model on October 29, a limited-edition device inspired by the “mysteries and infinite possibilities of the universe.” The ¥6,980 ($46) model features a deep-space blue charger with a starry gradient design. PMJ’s marketing director, Daniel Sevsik, said the edition was created to reinforce IQOS ILUMA i’s image of “innovation and future possibilities.”

The company will also release its TEREA Clear Regular on October 27, a “smooth and balanced tobacco stick” for the IQOS ILUMA and ILUMA i series. Sevsik said the regular flavor segment has growth potential, as users tend to be more stable than menthol and flavored product consumers. The new variant becomes the sixth regular option in the TEREA lineup.