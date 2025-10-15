BAT Acquires Full Ownership of UzBAT for $22M

BAT Group completed its deal with Uzbekistan’s State Assets Management Agency to buy the state-owned stake in the UzBAT joint venture for $22.3 million, finalizing it on October 6. BAT acquired 641,661 shares (2.6%) as part of its continued commitment to the country’s economic and social development.

Operating in Uzbekistan since 1994, BAT has invested over $500 million in the local market over the past 30 years. UzBAT, the country’s leading tobacco manufacturer, produces traditional cigarettes and, since 2023, heated tobacco sticks at the Samarkand Multi-Category Factory as part of BAT’s global “A Better Tomorrow” strategy to expand smoke-free products and reduce harm.

The joint venture not only serves domestic demand but also exports products to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and South Korea. UzBAT is a major employer with over 800 staff and a top private taxpayer. For seven consecutive years, it has been recognized as a Top Employer by the international Top Employers Institute.