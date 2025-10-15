Greece Fears EU Tobacco Tax Hike Will Fuel Smuggling Surge

Greece is warning that the European Commission’s sweeping proposal to raise tobacco taxes could trigger a sharp rise in cigarette smuggling, undermining both revenue and public health goals. The reforms — part of the EU’s effort to modernize its Tobacco Taxation Directive and introduce a new European levy — could push the average price of a cigarette pack in Greece from €4.60 to €7.00, an increase of more than 50%.

At the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting, Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis cautioned that steep excise hikes would “lead to a rise in smuggling,” citing Greece’s experience and its porous borders with non-EU countries, a key transit point for illicit tobacco. He warned that drastic price differences across regions would create new incentives for cross-border trafficking and black-market trade, threatening legal retailers and state revenues alike.

Greece, which already has one of the highest smoking rates in the EU at around 30%, is particularly vulnerable to illicit trade. The government argues that the proposed tax levels could push many smokers toward cheaper, untaxed cigarettes, further expanding an underground market that already costs the country millions in lost revenue. To prevent this, Athens is advocating for a more moderate tax path, a longer adjustment period, and weight-based taxation for new nicotine products — balancing fiscal goals with the urgent need to curb smuggling.