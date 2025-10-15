JTI Malaysia Backs Phased Tobacco Excise Hike, Stresses Illicit Concerns

JTI Malaysia voiced support for the government’s phased tobacco excise increases for budget 2026, starting November 1, describing the approach as balanced for revenue stability and enforcement continuity. The company emphasized that illicit cigarettes remain a major concern, urging continued coordination between the Ministry of Finance, Royal Malaysian Customs, and industry players to ensure tax adjustments are matched by strong border enforcement.

JTI also expressed disappointment that vape products were excluded from excise measures, despite full regulatory parity under the 2024 Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act.