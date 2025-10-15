JTI Releases White Paper on Tobacco Farmer Supply Chains

JTI published a white paper highlighting its evolving relationship with tobacco farmers, focusing on improving yields, product quality, and sustainability. Paulo Saath, Global Head of Leaf Operations, emphasizes balancing business growth with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Titled, “Changes and Innovation in the Tobacco Supply Chain,” the paper details how JTI is tackling challenges like climate change and geopolitical volatility through digitization, AI, and integrated analytics, centralizing 15–20 systems into a unified data platform for better visibility across its global supply chain.

Saath also stressed that technology succeeds when paired with human engagement, advising leaders to address concerns transparently and support teams through transitions, ensuring sustainable and efficient operations.

Find the white paper here (e-mail registration required).