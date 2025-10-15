Philip Morris to Host Q3 2025 Results Webcast

Philip Morris International announced it will hold a live audio webcast on Tuesday, October 21, at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter and first nine-month results, which will be released at approximately 7 a.m. the same day. The webcast, hosted by CFO Emmanuel Babeau, will feature a review of financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed here or via PMI’s Investor Relations App for mobile devices. Slides, script, and recording will be available for one year following the event.