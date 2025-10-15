TobaccoReporter logo

Philip Morris to Host Q3 2025 Results Webcast

Philip Morris International announced it will hold a live audio webcast on Tuesday, October 21, at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter and first nine-month results, which will be released at approximately 7 a.m. the same day. The webcast, hosted by CFO Emmanuel Babeau, will feature a review of financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed here or via PMI’s Investor Relations App for mobile devices. Slides, script, and recording will be available for one year following the event.

More posts