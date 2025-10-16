Altria to Webcast 2025 Q3 and Nine-Month Results

Altria Group, Inc. will host a live audio webcast October 30, at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss its third-quarter and nine-month business results. A press release with the results will be issued at approximately two hours in advance.

CEO Billy Gifford and CFO Sal Mancuso will present the results and answer questions from investors and the media. The webcast is listen-only, and pre-registration is required. Directions are available at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived version will be accessible on Altria’s website after the event.