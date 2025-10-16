BAT Launches Yoti Age Estimation System in Channel Islands

BAT partnered with the Channel Islands Co-operative Society (Coop) and digital identity company Yoti to roll out facial age estimation technology across 10 Coop stores in Jersey, aiming to prevent underage access to tobacco and nicotine products.

The initiative is part of BAT’s wider European deployment of Yoti technology, now active in over 600 stores and expected to reach 1,000 by year-end. Early trials have shown a 99% accuracy rate, with 99.3% of 13–17-year-olds correctly identified as underage. The system estimates a shopper’s age using a quick photo scan and deletes the image immediately after verification.

BAT said the project underscores its global commitment to responsible retailing and youth access prevention. “Globally, technology is at the forefront of BAT’s transformation and plays a crucial role in combating underage access,” said Susanna De Iesu, Commercial Director, BAT UK&I. “Our partnership with Yoti demonstrates our advancement in technological innovation and provides an extra level of protection to ensure our products are sold solely to adult nicotine consumers.”