Imperial Launches THR Myth-Busting Series

Imperial Brands Science launched a new educational video series to debunk common myths about nicotine, vaping, and other NGPs. The short videos address topics such as the “popcorn lung” myth, misconceptions about regulation and research, passive vaping versus passive smoking, and misunderstandings about nicotine itself.

The series is in response to a new 2025 survey by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has found that misconceptions about vaping and next-generation products (NGPs) have reached record levels in Great Britain. According to the report, 63% of young people and 53% of adult smokers now wrongly believe that vaping is as harmful—or more harmful—than smoking. ASH noted that increased media focus on youth vaping may have contributed to this widespread misunderstanding.

Imperial Brands said the initiative aims to improve public understanding of tobacco harm reduction and highlight the potential of NGPs as less harmful alternatives for adult smokers. “We want to ensure consumers have the right information and continue to challenge misconceptions through responsible education and communication,” the company said.