Pakistan Tobacco Farmers in Crisis as PTB Surplus Order Flouted

Tobacco farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are struggling as local companies fail to comply with the Pakistan Tobacco Board’s (PTB) September directive to purchase 40 million kilograms of surplus crop, according to Business Reporter. While some major firms have met their obligations, most local companies have delayed or refused purchases, leaving thousands of farmers with unsold tobacco and mounting financial losses, the article said.

Farmers report that companies are buying tobacco below the Minimum Indicative Price and failing to honor payment terms, forcing growers to sell at throwaway prices to middlemen. In Swabi, for example, flue-cured Virginia tobacco remains in storage with no buyers in sight.

Experts warn that issuing surplus orders without a monitoring framework or penalties has left farmers exposed. Compliant companies face liquidity and storage constraints, while non-compliant firms distort market dynamics. Industry analysts suggest that a second surplus order may be considered, but without stricter oversight, its impact could be limited.

The crisis comes amid broader challenges for Pakistan’s legal tobacco industry, including falling domestic demand and economic pressures. Farmers emphasize that tobacco is a family livelihood, and the government’s lack of enforcement risks eroding trust in regulatory safeguards.