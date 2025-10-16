Philippine Harm Reduction Advocates Push for Smoke-Free Future

Advocates of tobacco harm reduction in the Philippines signed a joint manifesto Wednesday (October 15) calling for multi-sectoral collaboration and greater access to science-based alternatives to help reduce smoking-related harm. The signing, held in Mandaluyong City, brought together representatives from groups including the Nicotine Consumers Union of the Philippines (NCUP), Smokefree Conversations PH, Quit for Good, and the Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association.

The manifesto urged policymakers to empower adult smokers with better choices rather than continuing to rely solely on tobacco products, describing harm reduction as a “lifeline” for those unable to quit. It also called for the defense of the country’s Vape Law (RA 11900) that regulates vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products as a legitimate public health measure.

Advocates said adult smoking rates rose to 23.3% in 2023, underscoring the need for alternatives. NCUP founder Anton Israel emphasized the importance of educating the public about the difference between traditional tobacco and vaping products, adding that while vaping is not risk-free, it can be a less harmful step toward quitting smoking.