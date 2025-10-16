Seminar Calls for THR Policy in Bangladesh

Speakers at a seminar in Dhaka urged the Bangladesh government to adopt a practical tobacco harm reduction policy to cut smoking-related health risks. The event, titled “Policy for Progress: Towards Harm Reduction 2.0” and organized by Policy Exchange Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Harm Reduction Foundation, compared Bangladesh’s current approach with successful global models such as New Zealand and Sweden.

Former World Medical Association secretary-general Dr. Delon Human said that New Zealand cut its smoking rate by nearly half by officially recognizing alternatives like vaping, while Bangladesh’s progress has been slower due to a lack of such policies. Other speakers warned that bans on electronic nicotine products have instead fueled illicit trade, depriving consumers of regulated, safer options and reducing tax revenue.

Participants, including Timothy Andrews, director of consumer issues for the Tholos Foundation, and Schumann Zaman, president of the Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association, called for balanced regulation rather than prohibition, stressing that harm reduction strategies and legal frameworks could help Bangladesh transition to less harmful products and achieve meaningful progress in public health.